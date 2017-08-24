Du Plessis to lead World XI

Faf du Plessis will captain the World XI side to play Pakistan in a three-match T20 series, starting 12 September in Lahore.

In the ICC’s efforts to reintegrate Pakistan as a host back into international cricket, the nation will host a three-match series in the shortest format, and Proteas Test and T20 skipper, Faf du Plessis has been chosen to lead the side, in a 14-man squad boasting five South Africans.

Hashim Amla was linked with the side back in late-July, and he is indeed there alongside David Miller, Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir. Veterans George Bailey, Paul Collingwood and Grant Elliot are also part of the squad, as well as T20 journeymen Samuel Badree, Thisara Perera and Darren Sammy. Australian pair Ben Cutting and Tim Paine, and Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal complete the lineup.

The side will coached and picked by Zimbabwe legend and former England coach Andy Flower, and the side will undergo a seven-day camp before travelling to Lahore.

The government have ensured there will be ‘presidential-level security’ for the week-long tour. Security concerns arose when gunmen attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in March 2009. Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are the only international teams to have played in Pakistan since the incident.

This series could pave the way for future tours to take place, with the PCB confirming that West Indies will play a three-match T20 series there in November.

‘I am honored to have been appointed as the captain of such a diverse team. I look forward to my maiden tour of Lahore and play my part in the gradual resumption of cricket in Pakistan,’ Du Plessis said on his appointment.

The matches will take place on 12, 13 and 15 September.

WORLD XI SQUAD: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Grant Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir