Drogba: Morata living up to expectations

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba believes Alvaro Morata has already begun to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international, signed from Real Madrid for a reported club-record fee of £60-million in July, has registered three goals and two assists in his first four appearances in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday, a result that lifted Chelsea to within a point of leaders Manchester United, and is in line to make his first outing for the club in the Champions League against Qarabag on Tuesday.

Drogba, who scored 164 goals during a glittering career with the club, has been hugely impressed by Morata’s start to life in London.

‘He is scoring goals that are winning games so I am really happy for him and for the club as well,’ Drogba told Sky Sports News.

‘It is very important to score. As a striker, when you start with a new team, people have high expectations.

‘When you match those expectations, you are just happy and the goals continue to come.

‘I hope he will have a great season because we need that.’

N’Golo Kante struck what proved to be the winner against his former club, prompting head coach Antonio Conte to hail his form as evidence that he is the top flight’s best player.

‘He doesn’t score much but when he does everyone is happy for him because he is working a lot for the team and giving everything,’ Drogba said of the midfielder.

‘I was proud that he scored his goal. It was a very difficult game. It is always difficult to play at Leicester so I am happy with the result.’

This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za