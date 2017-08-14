Donald: South Africa needs you

Allan Donald has pleaded Morne Morkel not to sign a Kolpak deal and to dedicate his career to his country.

Rumours have tipped the 32-year-old with a potential Kolpak move, with interest shown by a number of county sides.

Donald said that Morkel has been rethinking his future but he believes that the Proteas bowler should not consider a move abroad.

‘Don’t reconsider your future. South Africa needs you,’ Donald was quoted saying on the Titans’ official website.

‘Your performances against England in the Test series were the best I have seen you bowl in a very, very long time.’

He continued by pleading CSA to offer him a contract he desires.

‘Give him what he wants. Let him retire on his terms. We need him this summer. I have not seen him bowl this well for many, many seasons,’ said Donald.

‘There’s no doubt. Morkel is world-class. It is just a shame that he did not take bucket loads of wickets in England because he deserved it.

‘He beat the bat on countless occasions without reward’

Morkel won the South African Man of the Series in the Proteas’ 3-1 defeat against England, picking up 19 wickets at an average of 26.36 including 4-41 at Old Trafford.

In the absence of Dale Steyn, the Proteas speedster formed a formidable opening partnership with Vernon Philander, as the side’s two most experienced bowlers.

The former South African assistant coach and Proteas bowling legend, who took 330 wickets in 72 Tests, said he was impressed with Morkel’s dedication and commitment after coming back from a life-threatening injury.

Donald also praised his lethalness against left-handed batsmen, after the lanky paceman dismissed Alastair Cook for a record-extending 12th time in the series.

‘I don’t think Andrew Strauss wanted to face him again after the 2012 series. In this series, Morkel did the job against both left and right-handers.

‘It is an injustice that no South African bowler completed a five-wicket haul, especially Morkel,’ remarked Donald.

Morkel has played 78 Test for South Africa, taking 272 wickets.

Photo: Ishara S.Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images