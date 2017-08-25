Bloem City Blazers bring Donald on board

Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons has been named as head coach of the Bloem City Blazers, with Allan Donald as his bowling coach.

Simmons and Donald join a backroom staff already consisting of assistant coach Robin Peterson and director of cricket Robin Singh. The 54-year-old Simmons brings tournament-winning experience, having won the World T20 with West Indies in Kolkata in 2016.

Donald will take on the role of bowling mentor and team ambassador, and the 50-year-old boasts a CV that has seen him coach the likes of the Proteas, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The Bloem City Blazers are owned by Hong Kong-based City Group, and are one of eight franchises to feature in the tournament which runs from 3 November to 16 December.