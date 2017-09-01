Dolly: Cape Verde clash crucial

Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly says it is imperative for his side to beat Cape Verde in their Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday.



As thing stand in Group D, South Africa are level on four points with Burkina Faso, who currently sits at the summit of the group.

The Montpellier midfielder has stressed the importance of claiming a win against the Blue Sharks, as Bafana hope to qualify for the world tournament.

‘All games we play are critical, but this one on Friday is probably one of the biggest because we all know what a win will do to the rest of the campaign,’ Dolly told Safa.net.

‘It all started in Nigeria and we are really getting used to each other. We have a good balance of experience and youth and we work for each other.

‘There is lots of vibrancy in the camp and that is what is needed when you go for such assignments.’

Bafana Bafana will take on Cape Verde in their Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Nacional on Friday.

Kick-off has been set for 20:30.