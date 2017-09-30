Doc Khumalo pens deal with Ford

South African football legend Doctor Khumalo has signed a deal with Ford, which will see him act as a brand ambassador for motor company.

The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach recently joined Baroka as a technical director after parting ways with the Amakhosi.

Khumalo who plays a part developing tomorrow’s soccer stars via soccer development initiatives will be aided by the Ford CSI projects across South Africa.

After recently partnering with Orlando Pirates, Ford publicised their move and revealed that Khumalo will be driving a Ford Mustang for the next year after agreeing to a deal with the motor giants.

‘Doc Khumalo, one of the best-known names on the South African soccer scene, has been appointed a brand ambassador for Ford, and will be proudly be driving a Ford Mustang for the next 12 months,’ the statement read.

‘Doc Khumalo is a legendary South African football player, and we are delighted to have him sign up as a brand ambassador for Ford and driving our legendary Mustang,” said Neale Hill, director marketing, sales & service, Ford Motor Company Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region.

‘Not only is Khumalo one of SA’s premier football personalities, but he is extensively involved in CSI initiatives across Sub-Saharan Africa through soccer development projects to lift the profile of the sport and create opportunities for young players.

‘We look forward to linking Doc up with some of the projects our Ford dealers are doing locally, and in selected SSA markets too.

‘This further expands our involvement in soccer following our recently announced tie-up with Orlando Pirates Football Club as its official vehicle partner.

‘As a former South African Footballer of the Year, star midfielder for Kaizer Chiefs and key member of the national soccer team Bafana Bafana during the 1990s, Khumalo was recently appointed the technical director of the Baroka Football Club that competes in SA’s Premier Soccer League. This follows a 31-year stint with Kaizer Chiefs as a player and, more recently, assistant coach.

‘In his role as Ford brand ambassador, Khumalo will be turning heads behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang GT Cabriolet, powered by the mighty 306kW 5.0-litre V8 engine – thus further raising the profile of one of the world’s most iconic automotive nameplates, and South Africa’s top-selling sports car range

‘I am more than delighted to be part of the Ford family,’ said Doc Khumalo.

‘Driving in the Ford Mustang GT 5.0 will not only be inspirational to me but also to those around me.

‘I extend my gratitude and thanks to my manager Jazzman Mahlakgane who has worked tirelessly to make my dream come true and to the Ford South Africa family for entrusting me with their brand. I have no doubt that we will go further together,’ he concluded.

Photo: Ford South Africa Twitter