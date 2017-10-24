Dobson: WP up for ‘cracking’ final

Western Province coach John Dobson says Saturday’s final against the Sharks is the best possible title-decider based on the teams’ overall performance in the Currie Cup.

The Sharks and WP finished the regular season in first and second position on the Currie Cup standings respectively, before booking their place in the final by beating the Blue Bulls and Golden Lions.

The Sharks had been unbeaten going into their final league match against WP at Kings Park, but the visitors overturned a 13-3 half-time deficit to win 31-20.

Dobson said the teams’ contrasting game plans should make for an entertaining rematch.

‘I think it is going to be a cracking final, we are up for it and keen and we have seen some opportunities,’ Dobson told www.wprugby.com.

‘If you look at the teams I think these are the two best teams, so it is the best final that you could get in terms of the players that are going to be out there and the style of rugby they play.’

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix