Dikwena appoint De Sa

Roger De Sa has officially taken over the reins at Platinum Stars, following the departure of Peter Butler from the club after two losses in the Absa Premiership campaign.

Butler took over the head coach duties from Cavin Johnson, now the AmaZulu coach, but losses against Cape Town City and Maritzburg United condemned the Englishman to an early exit from the club.

The Rustenburg-based outfit took to their official social media accounts to confirm the arrival of De Sa, who has been without a job since since parting ways with the Team of Choice in March this year.