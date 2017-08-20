Delport ton guides Leicestershire through

Cameron Delport’s career-best 109 against Nottinghamshire saw Leicestershire qualify for the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

For only the second time in 11 seasons, Leicestershire have qualified for the Natwest T20 Blast quarter-finals, courtesy of a dramatic two-run victory over Nottinghamshire.

And it was thanks to Durbanite Cameron Delport to get them over the line. The 28-year-old Dolphins opener blasted a career-best 109 off 59 balls, which included nine fours and six sixes, as the visitors posted 203-5.

He backed that up with a tidy spell with the ball too, as he took figures of 1-31 from his four overs. The star with the ball, however, was counterpart Matt Pillans, who also enjoyed a stint with the Dolphins before taking the overseas route.

Pillans finished with figures of 3-24, and he was tasked with bowling the final over, with Notts needing eight off it. He only conceded five off it, as they got over the line by two runs, qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time since 2011 when they went on to win the whole thing.

Leicestershire take on Glamorgan in the quarter-final in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images