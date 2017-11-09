De Allende to start for Springboks

Allister Coetzee has made three changes to the Springboks starting lineup for Saturday’s match against Ireland in Dublin.

As expected, De Allende will take over from the unavailable Jan Serfontein in the only change to the backline from the Boks’ last Test against the All Blacks.

Coetzee has resisted any change at flyhalf, with Elton Jantjies retaining the No 10 jersey and Handré Pollard on the bench.

He has also stuck with the same loose trio of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Francois Louw.

The changes to the tight five see both Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen return to the starting lineup.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, loose forward Uzair Cassiem and centre Francois Venter are the new faces among the replacements.

‘Continuity is important and we have kept changes to a minimum, with Jean-Luc injured and Jan not available,’ Coetzee said. ‘I am really excited to see Damian getting an opportunity on Saturday. He has worked very hard and looked good in training.

‘Modern day rugby is about using 23 players effectively, and having Kitshoff coming off the bench with 30 minutes to play has worked well for us this season.’

Springboks – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Francois Venter.

Photo: Patrick Bolger/Getty Images