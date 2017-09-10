Davids: We have to learn from this

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids believes that his side’s 2-0 defeat against SuperSport United in the MTN8 semi-final is a learning curve for his younger players.

The Team of Choice were eliminated from the competition after suffering a defeat against Matsatsantsa in the second leg at the Harry Gwala Stadium through a brace by Jeremy Brockie.

Davids admits that SuperSport deserved to win the match, but takes positives away from the match, insisting that this has been a learning curve for his younger players.

‘SuperSport deserves to win this match. This is definitely one of our poor games this season. We have young players, the occasion perhaps got to them. What we have to do is to take it on the chin, learn from it and live to fight another day,’ Davids told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘In the first half, had we scored one or two of our early chances… but SuperSport got the goal first. They’re so experienced, they’re smart. These are lessons for our players. We have to learn from this.

‘The most important thing is to take steps from this. To grow as a team and of course [in future] we can handle this situation better.’

Maritzburg United will be hoping to bounce back when they take on AmaZulu in the Absa Premiership on Tuesday.

The match at the King Zwelithini Stadium kicks off at 19:30.