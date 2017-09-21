Davids: The better team lost

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids says he was pleased with his side’s effort, but felt the better team lost in the 2-0 loss against Kaizer Chiefs.

A brace by Gustavo Paez condemned in-form Maritzburg to their first loss of the season, and Davids felt his side were unfortunate to leave with nothing, despite looking like the better team for most of the match.

‘I’m extremely happy today with the performance. Of course I’m disappointed about the result,’ he said in post-match comments.

‘We tried everything to score, the boys played fantastically. Kaizer Chiefs had two moments and they scored.

‘I think that was the difference this evening. We had our chances to score, I don’t know what the stats are, but we did everything but it didn’t go in today.

‘Well done to them, they got the points, but I think the best team lost today,’ he concluded.

The Team of Choice’s next assignment sees them face Free State Stars on 29 September at the Harry Gwala Stadium, with kick-off set for 20:00.

