Currie Cup preview – Round 4

The Blue Bulls will be looking for their third consecutive Currie Cup win when they host the Sharks at Loftus in Pretoria on Wednesday, writes MARIETTE ADAMS.

Griquas vs Western Province

The first game of round four is a rematch of the Provincial Rugby Challenge final. The only difference is the venue, with Griquas hosting WP in Kimberley this time.

Griquas are on a three-match losing streak in the Currie Cup and desperately need a win to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive. Despite their star power, Province haven’t exactly set the competition alight either, but will take winning momentum into this game having beaten the Pumas 34-19 at Newlands last Saturday.

Because of the four-day turnaround between matches, WP coach John Dobson has made seven rotational changes, which include the introduction of halfbacks Kurt Coleman and Dewaldt Duvenage.

The visitors will also have the luxury of bringing Test players Scarra Ntubeni and Huw Jones off the bench after they overcame their respective injuries.

Griquas have 16 players in their match 23 who featured in the Challenge final on 16 July, but WP will in all likelihood be too strong for them yet again.

Griquas – 15 AJ Coertzen (c), 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Jonathan Francke, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 Andre Swarts, 9 Renier Botha, 8 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Mzwanele Zito, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Marius Fourie, 1 Liam Hendricks.

Subs: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Stephan Kotzé, 18 Jonathan Adendorf, 19 DeWet Kruger, 20 Tiaan Dorfling, 21 George Whitehead, 22 Eric Zana.

Western Province – 15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Michal Hazner, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Steph de Wit, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (c), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Subs: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Jurie van Vuuren, 19 Jaco Coetzee, 20 Jano Vermaak, 21 Huw Jones, 22 Damian Willemse.

Pumas vs Free State Cheetahs

Competition front-runners Free State have collected maximum log points from their two matches and have every chance of continuing the trend when they travel to the Pumas in Nelspruit.

The Pumas have been inconsistent throughout the season and will need a vastly improved performance to cause an upset against the high-flying Cheetahs. The Pumas’ defence, particularly in the second half of games, has been poor and the Cheetahs should be looking to target that weakness on Wednesday.

The Cheetahs lost three players – Uzair Cassiem, Oupa Mohoje and captain Francois Venter – to Springbok duty and had to reshuffle their team accordingly, but still boast enough quality to avoid defeat.

Pumas – 15 Devon Williams, 14 Jerome Pretorius, 13 Gerrit Smith, 12 Hennie Skorbinski, 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Justin van Staden, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Lambert Groenewald, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Jeremy Jordaan, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Kwezi Mona.

Subs: 16 Frank Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Chris Cloete, 20 Reynier van Rooyen, 21 Kobus Marais, 22 Neil Maritz.

Free State Cheetahs – 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rosco Speckman, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Ryno Benjamin 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Niell Jordaan (c), 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Ox Noche.

Subs: 16 Erich de Jager, 17 Joseph Dweba, 18 Rynier Bernado, 19 Junior Pokomela, 20 Zee Mkhabela, 21 JW Jonker, 22 Malcolm Jaer.

SUPERBRU: SA Rugby magazine team’s predictions

Blue Bulls vs Sharks

It is difficult to pick a clear-cut favourite for this match, as both teams have lost six regular starters to the Springbok squad, but playing at home should give the Bulls the edge.

The teams are level on 10 log points, but the Bulls have won both of their matches and have a game in hand. This will, however, be their sternest test to date.

Coach Nollis Marais has made three changes to his side and placed his faith in debutant Manie Libbok at fullback.

Curwin Bosch’s call-up to the Bok squad prompted coach Robert du Preez to go with Inny Radebe at flyhalf. On the bench, former Lions stalwart, Akker van der Merwe will make his debut for the Sharks after confirming his move away from Ellis Park on Sunday.

Blue Bulls – 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Franco Naude, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 André Warner, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Johannes Prinsloo (c), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 John-Roy Jenkinson, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Abongile Nonkontwana, 19 Shaun Adendorf, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Dries Swanepoel, 22 JT Jackson.

Sharks – 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs from (four to be omitted): 16 Akker van der Merwe,17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 22 Odwa Ndungane, 23 Louis Schreuder, 24 Marius Louw, 25 Mzamo Majola, 26 Wian Vosloo.

Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images