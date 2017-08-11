Cape Town City unveil new sponsor

Cape Town City has unveiled the signing of a four-year sponsorship agreement with SportPesa ahead of the 2017-18 Absa Premiership season.

In what was labeled as “the signing of the season”, the Mother City-based outfit confirmed their collaboration with the sports betting company via their official twitter feed.

👕📝 | CTCFC is delighted to unveil the signing of a multi-year sponsorship agreement with SportPesa!#iamCityFC #SigningoftheSeason pic.twitter.com/BvKViIJ1jE — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 11, 2017

SportPesa who is also the technical sponsor of Kenyan outfits, AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia becomes the Citizens’ seventh ‘signing’ of the season” following the arrivals of Ayanda Patosi, Taariq Fielies, Craig Martin, Teko Modise, Lyle Lakay and Jeitoso respectively.

Despite not wanting to disclose the financial terms of the deal, City’s boss John Comitis revealed his delight at the collaboration with SportsPesa.

“It is exciting times for the club. Sponsors like SportPresa are enablers,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

“They enable clubs like Hull and Everton. They are a betting partner of Southampton and Arsenal, and they originated out of Kenya, sponsoring two major clubs Gor Mahia and AC Leopards as well as the league.

“The decision to partner was more than a partnership, it was a footballing decision to open doors for this club. It gives exposure and access to players in an endeavour to have a team to compete at the highest level. It is a brilliant sweetener to kick off the season,” he concluded.

Benni McCarthy’s side will take part in a number of competitions during the 2017-18 campaign, most notably the Caf Confederation Cup and the financial injection brought about by SportPesa will serve as a massive boost in their bid to repeat and improve on last season heroics.

City face Polokwane City on Saturday afternoon at the Cape Town Stadium in their MTN8 quarter-final encounter with kickoff scheduled for 15:00.

Photo: Shuaib Walters’ official twitter account