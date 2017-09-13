CT City sign former West Ham striker Obinna

Cape Town City have announced the signing of former Inter Milan and West Ham United striker Victor Obinna.

The Citizens secured the services of Obinna on a free transfer after the Nigerian striker parted ways with German side Darmstadt 98 at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Over the past 12 years, the striker enjoyed spells across Europe, playing for the likes of Chievo Verona, Inter Milan, Malaga, West Ham United, Lokomotiv Moscow, MSV Duisburg and Darmstadt.

The Cape Town-based side confirmed the deal via their Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

The Citizens also confirmed that Obinna will be wearing the number 17 jersey at the club.

‘Cape Town City FC is excited to announce the signing of former @Inter and @WestHamUtd striker Victor Obinna!,’ City tweeted.

Over the course of his career, Obinna has scored a total of 43 goals and assisted a further 23 from 242 appliances in all competitions.

On an international level, he managed to net 11 goals from 46 appearances for the Nigerian national team, since making his debut on 23 January 2006 under the guidance of then-coach Augustine Eguavoen.