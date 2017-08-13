CT City face Wits in MTN8 semi’s

The draw for the MTN8 semi-finals pitted Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City outfit against reigning champions Bidvest Wits.

Bidvest Wits booked their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament after needing penalties to get past Golden Arrows on Friday night.

Hunt’s side will face the Citizens at the Cape Town Stadium in the first-leg of their semi-final clash. The Citizens progressed to the semi’s after seeing off Polokwane City on Saturday afternoon courtesy of Sibusiso Mbonani’s own goal.

The two sides will face each other three times in the space of the less than a month, with their first encounter being their opening Absa Premiership encounter on August 18th.

SuperSport United narrowly edged Kaizer Chiefs courtesy of Jeremy Brockie’s lone strike to set-up a clash with Maritzburg United.

Fadlu Davids outwitted Pitso Mosimane in his first game as full-time head coach with Evans Rusike netting the only goal of the game to dampen debuts for George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa.

The first leg of the two-legged semi-final clash will take place on the weekend of 26/27 August, with the second-leg set to take place on 9 September.

