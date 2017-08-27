CT City edge Wits in MTN8 semis first leg

A first half strike by Ayanda Patosi helped Cape Town City secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Bidvest Wits in their first leg of the MTN8 semi-final at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, writes Dylan Appolis.

With both teams active during the mid-week action of the Absa Premiership, Benni McCarthy’s side came into the match off the back of a 3-1 victory over Platinum Stars at the Cape Town Stadium to secure three points.

Meanwhile, Gavin Hunt’s men were forced to play out to a 2-2 with Free State Stars as both sides shared the spoils at Globe Park.

The match got off to a good start with both sides seeing possession of the ball, but neither side could carve out any clear-cut opportunities in the first 20 minutes of the encounter.

The Clever Boys had the first chance at goal after Thabang Monare latched onto a pass from Daine Klate, but the midfielders was ultimately denied by Shu-Aid Walters in the City goal.

However, City eventually took the lead just before the half time interval when Sibusiso Mania played a pass into the path of Patosi before the winger beat Moneeb Josephs to find the net to make it 1-0.

Wits came out a better side in the second half as Klate latched onto a pass by Kobamelo Kodisang before headering his effort at goal, but his attempt failed to beat Walters.

Roland Putsche had a chance to double his sides lead in the 64th minute when he unleashed a strike at goal, but his effort failed to hit the target.

Wits had a chance of their own to equalise in the 72nd minute as new signing Amr Gamal struck an effort on target, but Walters got down to make the save and deny the forward.

Lehlohonolo Majoro could’ve extended City’s lead in the 84th minute with his header, but the striker guided his effort wide of the target.

The Students pressed forward in search of an equaliser in the closing stages of the match, but failed to break down City’s defence as they held on to their one goal lead until the final whistle.

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix