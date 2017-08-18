CT City edge PSL champions Wits

Benni McCarthy won his first-ever Absa Premiership game as coach with Lehlohonolo Majoro’s strike proving to be the difference between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

Paul Johnstone took charge of The Clever Boys in the absence of Gavin Hunt, who was sent off in the MTN8 victory against Golden Arrows. The PSL champions brought in Bongani Khumalo for Slavko Damjanovic who also received a red-card in the victory against Arrows.

Benni McCarthy made only one change from the squad that defeated Polokwane City 1-0 in the MTN8, bringing in Mpho Matsi for Lyle Lakay. Teko Modise is yet to make his debut for the club after missing out on selection for the squad.

Wits got off to the brighter start of the two teams with Vincent Pule causing a few scares down the left-hand flank with his pace and trickery. The Clever Boys almost had the ball in the back of the net after a well-worked corner in the second minute, but Thabang Monare’s volleyed effort went inches wide of the target.

City had their first attacking effort when Lebogang Manyama’s piercing ball found Lehlohonolo Majoro, but the striker’s shot was blocked by the onrushing Bongani Khumalo.

James Keene had the ball in the back of the net for the home side in the eighth minute, but the forward was adjudged to have been in an off-side position.

Wits showed no signs of letting down with wave of attacks being launched at Shuaib Walters’ goal, but somehow the scoreline managed to remain level.

The visitors started seeing more of the ball and looked dangerous whenever captain Manyama was on the ball, but his influence proved limited

Elias Pelembe forced Walters into a fine save in the 29th minute when he found some space in the area and unleashed a bullet of a strike, which the shot-stopper palmed away.

Wits came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock towards the end of the first half, when Reeve Frosler’s long ball into the area was met by Pule, but the winger’s attempted cutback was not met by Keene.

Majoro gave City the lead much against the run of play, when he rose highest to head home Manyama’s free-kick to give his side the lead going into the half-time break.

Wits started the second stanza much like the first and were unfortunate to have a goal ruled out when Khumalo’s effort was adjudged to have been offside.

Substitute Gabadinho Mhango won his side a penalty in the 52nd minute, but went from hero-to-zero as his spot-kick was brilliantly denied by Walters.

Mhango was at the heart of most of the visitors’ attacks, as Wits threw everything forward in search of the equaliser.

Steven Pienaar replaced Granwald Scott in the 64th minute as Johnstone opted for an all-out attack in the remaining minutes if the encounter.

McCarthy’s side were content with getting behind the ball and defending Wits’ attacking onslaught, with defenders Tshepo Gumede and Robyn Johannes proving their worth at the back.

The visitors’ blushes were spared in the 70th minute when an error by goalkeeper Walters was cleared by the City defence.

Mhango almost made up for his earlier penalty miss when he jinxed his way into the City area before delivering a pinpoint cross to Keene, but the forward’s header narrowly sailed over the bar.

Wits made their third and final change in the 76th minute as Daine Klate was introduced for Keene, while City brought onto Ebrahim Seedat and Lyle Lakay for Edmilson and Majoro respectively.

Defender Taariq Fielies came on as a late second half substitution for captain Manyama as City made their intentions known.

Wits threw numbers forward in search of an equaliser, but were unable to penetrate a plucky City defence.

