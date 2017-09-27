CT City boosted by Teko’s return

Cape Town City have been boosted by the return of midfielder Teko Modise ahead of their derby against Ajax Cape Town on Saturday.

The veteran midfielder missed the Citizens’ two previous games against Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City after suffering an injury during their 2-0 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs on 13 September.

Prior to his injury, Modise made two appearances in the Absa Premiership and two in the MTN8 respectively, while scoring one goal in the process.

Cape Town City and Ajax Cape Town are set to go head-to-head in a local derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 15:00.

INJURY UPDATE! Dona is back! #13 Teko Modise is back in training…ready to play his part in this weekend’s derby! #iamCityFC #WozaNazo pic.twitter.com/UZjkoKW5Qk — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 26, 2017

Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix