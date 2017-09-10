CT City advance to MTN8 final

Cape Town City progressed to the MTN8 final after they defeated defending champions Bidvest Wits 2-1 in the second-leg semi-final on Sunday afternoon, writes Dylan Appolis.

Benni McCarthy’s side came into the second leg encounter with a narrow 1-0 advantage over Bidvest Wits, courtesy of a strike from Ayanda Patosi when the two sides met in the first leg at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Clever Boys got off to a bright start and broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Thulani Hlatshwayo produced an effort at goal. His effort was saved by City goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walter, but his save deflected against teammate Robyn Johannes before finding the net.

Then City drew level in the 27th minute after Wits’ new signing Amr Gamal headed the ball into his own net from a Patosi free kick to make it 1-1.

The Students came close to taking the lead for the second time in the match as Granwald Scott produced an effort at goal, but his headed effort flew wide of the target.

Wits too, came inches wide of scoring in the final minutes of the first half when Vicent Pule hit the woodwork before his effort was cleared off the line.

McCarthy’s side were dealt a blow in the second half when Roland Putsche was forced off the field after colliding with Hlathswayo and was subsequently replaced by Mpho Matsi.

However, Lehlohonolo Majoro handed his side the lead in the 71st minute after turning in the area before slotting the ball into the bottom left corner, latching on to a Lyle Lakay cross.

Wits pressed forward in search of an equalising goal in the final stages of the match, but they failed to break down City’s defence as the match ended 2-1 in favour of City.

McCarthy’s side are now set to face SuperSport United in the final of the competition, after they beat Maritzburg United in their semi-final encounter on Saturday.

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix