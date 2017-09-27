 CSA announce India tour details
    CSA announce India tour details

    Virat – India vs Proteas
    Virat Kohli appeals for AB de Villiers' wicket
    Twelve matches, including three Test matches, will be played by India on their South African tour from 5 January to 24 February.When that is added to the Zimbabwe four-day match (26-30 December), and the Australia four-Test series, which begins on 1 March, the Proteas, in the various formats, could be playing for 48 days out of 71.

    Cricket South Africa has released the full tour schedule for the new year.

    While the Zimbabwe and Australian dates have been previously confirmed, the India tour proved problematical after India declared that they would not be able to play the Boxing Day Test and needed a warm-up match, delaying the ‘New Year’ Test to 5 January.

    The three India Tests will be played at Newlands, Centurion and the Wanderers, while Australia’s Tests will be at Kingsmead, St George’s Park, Newlands and the Wanderers.

    Zimbabwe tour:

    December:
    20-22 – Zimbabwe v SA Invitation XI, Boland Park
    26-29 – D/N match, St. George’s Park

    India Tour:

    December:
    30-31: Two-day warm-up match, Boland Park (TBC)

    January:
    5-9:  1st Test, Newlands;
    13-17: 2nd Test, Centurion
    24-28 – 3rd Test, Wanderers

    February:
    1 – D/N 1st ODI, Kingsmead
    4 – 2nd ODI, Centurion
    7 – D/N 3rd ODI, Newlands
    10 – D/N 4th ODI, Wanderers
    13 – D/N 5th ODI, St. George’s Park
    16 – D/N 6th ODI, Centurion
    18 – 1st T20I, Wanderers
    21 – D/N 2nd T20I, Centurion
    24 – D/N 3rd T20I, Newlands

    Australia Tour:

    February:
    22-24 – Australia v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore

    March:
    1-5: 1st Test, Kingsmead
    9-13: 2nd Test, St  George’s Park
    22-26: 3rd Test, Newlands
    30- 3 April: 4th Test, Wanderers

