CSA announce India tour details

Twelve matches, including three Test matches, will be played by India on their South African tour from 5 January to 24 February.When that is added to the Zimbabwe four-day match (26-30 December), and the Australia four-Test series, which begins on 1 March, the Proteas, in the various formats, could be playing for 48 days out of 71.

Cricket South Africa has released the full tour schedule for the new year.

While the Zimbabwe and Australian dates have been previously confirmed, the India tour proved problematical after India declared that they would not be able to play the Boxing Day Test and needed a warm-up match, delaying the ‘New Year’ Test to 5 January.

The three India Tests will be played at Newlands, Centurion and the Wanderers, while Australia’s Tests will be at Kingsmead, St George’s Park, Newlands and the Wanderers.

Zimbabwe tour:

December:

20-22 – Zimbabwe v SA Invitation XI, Boland Park

26-29 – D/N match, St. George’s Park

India Tour:

December:

30-31: Two-day warm-up match, Boland Park (TBC)

January:

5-9: 1st Test, Newlands;

13-17: 2nd Test, Centurion

24-28 – 3rd Test, Wanderers

February:

1 – D/N 1st ODI, Kingsmead

4 – 2nd ODI, Centurion

7 – D/N 3rd ODI, Newlands

10 – D/N 4th ODI, Wanderers

13 – D/N 5th ODI, St. George’s Park

16 – D/N 6th ODI, Centurion

18 – 1st T20I, Wanderers

21 – D/N 2nd T20I, Centurion

24 – D/N 3rd T20I, Newlands

Australia Tour:

February:

22-24 – Australia v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore

March:

1-5: 1st Test, Kingsmead

9-13: 2nd Test, St George’s Park

22-26: 3rd Test, Newlands

30- 3 April: 4th Test, Wanderers