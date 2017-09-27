Cronjé to speed up Springbok game

Ross Cronjé’s superior service should make a considerable difference to the Springboks’ speed of play in Saturday’s Test against the Wallabies, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Bloemfontein.

In many respects, the Boks have pressed the reset button in Bloemfontein this week. It’s an understandable response to the historic heaviest-ever loss to the All Blacks in Albany the last time out.

While there have been many mixed messages coming out of the national camp this week, one common refrain has been the talk of a ‘turnaround’ plan that the Springboks hope will reap redemptive rewards.

In this context, the importance of Cronjé’s return cannot be underestimated. Indeed, it’s a credit to the experienced Lions scrumhalf that he has become the fulcrum around which this Bok side now revolves.

Cronjé’s late withdrawal due to illness ahead of the Test in Albany clearly disrupted the team’s rhythm, and the Boks sorely missed his efficiency and accuracy from the halfback berth.

On Monday, Allister Coetzee highlighted the fact that Cronjé completes his basics really well and that his understanding with flyhalf Elton Jantjies makes a massive difference to the Boks’ play. In that regard, at least, he was spot on.

Cronjé is the sort of no-frills, no-fuss scrumhalf that appears to have a calming influence on those around him, and while he may not be blessed with out-and-out pace, he generally arrives at the breakdowns as if on a string attached to the last man’s feet.

In his absence, that second or two delay in distribution from the base of the breakdown gave the All Blacks extra time to set their defensive line, and it’s one of the reasons the Boks were utterly unable to stretch their opponent’s defence.

Cronjé – who will return to the Bok No 9 jersey this Saturday – said he was desperately disappointed to have missed out on that clash against the All Blacks, despite the end result.

‘First of all, I would have loved to play in that Test, I love big games like that and I love a challenge. I don’t feel that there’s pressure on me [coming back], this isn’t an individual sport, and I believe the guys will get around me and make my life easier. I’m just excited to be back in the mix.’

Cronjé said he was determined to play his part in ensuring the Boks could benefit from quick ball this Saturday.

‘You have to practice that [crisp service] every day, and if you’re not working at something, you’re not going to get better. I’ve focused a lot on that, especially over the past couple of years.

‘If the team is getting quick ball from the base, it gives your backline a lot more time to make the right decisions. If I’m doing my job properly to give Elton or [Handré] Pollard enough time to make good decisions, it makes everyone’s lives a lot easier.’

When the Boks last faced the Wallabies, the teams played to a 23-23 draw in Perth, but that result on 9 September may well feel like a lifetime ago after the result that followed the week after.

Indeed, with the Boks going down to the All Blacks, and Australia claiming a bonus-point win over Argentina in their last game, just three log points separate the sides on the Rugby Championship standings.

‘It’s a different ball game when playing Australia or New Zealand,’ Cronjé commented. ‘They both play different types of rugby, but we can only focus on what we need to do against the Wallabies now. Australia are a quality side and I think they have just got better and better since the start of the Rugby Championship. But we’ve really got the hunger and drive to get into action this weekend, we’re very excited about this challenge.’

Cronjé reiterated that the Boks were desperate to prove to South Africa what they could really do as a team.

‘Obviously we were hurting from that last game, but that’s in the past now. We have to go out there and perform. The whole of South Africa expects the Springboks to win and perform well, that’s what international rugby is about, and what we intend to do.’

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix