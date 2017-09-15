 Cronjé out, Hougaard starts for Boks
    • , , Tagged


    Cronjé out, Hougaard starts for Boks

    Francois Hougaard, Allister Coetzee and Rudy Paige
    Francois Hougaard, Allister Coetzee and Rudy Paige
    Published on

    Francois Hougaard will start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against the All Blacks in Albany on Saturday.

    Ross Cronjé has been forced to withdraw from the team because of a stomach bug.

    Rudy Paige comes onto the bench.

    Springboks – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
    Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane,19 Lood de Jager, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

    Article written by