CPL to investigate controversial Pollard no-ball

Kieron Pollard will face an investigation into allegations of bringing the game into disrepute by the Caribbean Premier League, after his no-ball against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Pollard bowled what appeared to be a deliberate no-ball in the Tridents match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots resulting in the end of the match.

It denied Evin Lewis what could have been the second-fastest T20 century ever, as it left him stranded on 97 off 32 balls. The Caribbean Premier League issued a statement that read: ‘The incident at the end of the match between Barbados Tridents and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Sunday, 3 September where the match was ended with a no-ball bowled by Kieron Pollard is being reviewed by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

‘The Hero CPL are very concerned by any suggestion that the action of any player can be considered to have brought the game or the league into disrepute. Cricket owes so much of its unique appeal to the spirit in which the game is played and as a cricket tournament the Hero CPL understand the importance of fair play and good sportsmanship.’

Pollard will play for the Bloem City Blazers in the inaugural T20 Global League.

WATCH: Pollard’s no-ball prevents Lewis ton