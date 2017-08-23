Fourie du Preez scores against Wales at the 2015 World Cup

Former Springbok captain Corné Krige selects his Dream Team for SA Rugby magazine.

15. Christian Cullen

A silky runner with lots of pace and a destructive counter-attacker. He glided over the field.

14. Jeff Wilson

A smart, skilful player with a high work rate. A great finisher.

13. Brian O’Driscoll

He had pace to burn, with awesome running lines, and read the game beautifully.

12. Aaron Mauger

The complete No 12 and just as comfortable at 10. A smart and skilful player.

11. Jonah Lomu

He beat you with pace, steamrolled you or side-stepped you. A rugby legend and one-of-a-kind specimen.

10. Dan Carter

There is nothing he can’t do; in a league of his own.

9. Fourie du Preez

Great kicker of the ball and one of the smartest No 9s to have played the game.

8. Duane Vermeulen

A strong-running, no-nonsense No 8. A smart and all-round great player.

7. Richie McCaw (c)

He was hard as a rock and led from the front. Respected by all.

6. Schalk Burger

A hard-working machine; his work rate was unbelievable. A very skilful forward.

5. Victor Matfield

A lineout genius; he read them like a book. Not bad with a chip-and-chase too.

4. Martin Johnson

A hard-working lock who led from the front. His actions spoke louder than words.

3. Ramiro Herrera

A destructive scrummager and strong ball-carrier.

2. Keven Mealamu

You don’t play 132 Tests for the All Blacks for nothing. Great at competing for the ball on the ground.

1. Os du Randt

A tough-as-nails ball-carrier and scrummager, with a high work rate for such a big man.

Photo: Paul Gilham/Getty Images