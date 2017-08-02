Connacht release Marnitz Boshoff

Connacht have granted Marnitz Boshoff’s request for an early release from his contract.

Boshoff joined the Irish province in October 2016 and still had a year left on his contract. He played only four matches for the side.

‘We can confirm that the province have agreed to the release of Marnitz Boshoff from the remaining year of his contract on compassionate grounds,’ said Connacht in a statement. ‘Boshoff, who is currently in South Africa, requested to return home to be closer to his family after the sudden and tragic passing of his father earlier this year.

‘We would like to wish Marnitz and his family all the very best for the future and thank him for the contribution he made during his time here.’

Boshoff said: ‘I would like to thank Connacht for agreeing to my request to be released from the final year of my contract after what has been a difficult season for me both on and off the field.’

Photo: Connacht Rugby