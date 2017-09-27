Comitis would consider selling Ngoma

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis revealed that he would consider selling Aubrey Ngoma at the end of the season, but only if his valuation was met.



The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns during the transfer window, however Comitis opted against selling the winger.

Comitis insists he would only consider selling Ngoma at the end of the season if any club makes an offer above his valuation.

‘No, not true, there is no buyout clause,’ Comitis told KickOff.com.

‘But there is a minimum amount we are prepared to sell him for. If we receive an offer that is more than that amount, then it might happen that we sit and talk.

‘At the moment we are not preparing to sell Aubrey. Maybe at the end of the season we might consider, but not now as we want him to finish this season with us.’

The Bafana Bafana winger has recently returned to training after undergoing surgery on his knee, and could be made available for selection when they take on local rivals Ajax Cape Town on Saturday.