Coles starts for All Blacks in Bledisloe 2

Dane Coles will start at hooker for the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Dunedin on Saturday.

It will be Coles’ first Test in New Zealand’s No 2 jersey since their 24-19 win against France last November. The 30-year-old, who has been plagued by concussion issues this season, will earn his 50th cap, with Codie Taylor relegated to the bench.

That is the only change to the starting XV that won 54-34 in Sydney after leading 54-6 early in the second half.

‘While we were very happy with the way we played for periods of the game in the first Test, there were also moments where we weren’t so crash hot,’ All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.

‘However, this is a new week and we’re well aware that we’ll have to be better in all areas of our game, and we’ve concentrated on those areas we want to improve. Once again, a good start will be important.’

All Blacks – 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (c), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Joe Moody.

Subs: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Kane Hames, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images