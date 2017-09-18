Coetzee, Walters finish tied third at KLM Open

Coetzee tees off on the 15th hole during day four of the KLM Open

South Africans George Coetzee and Justin Walters both fired closing 67s to finish in a share for third at the KLM Open, writes WADE PRETORIUS.

Coetzee’s European Tour comeback – which includes a new fitness programme combined with some swing changes – was given some added momentum after he took away R1 154 185 from The Dutch in Spijk on Sunday.

Coetzee finished level after nine holes, but four back-nine birdies without a dropped shot helped him finish in the pack two behind France’s Romain Wattel.

Joining Coetzee in that group was Justin Walters – who matched Coetzee’s 67 in the final round. Walters turned in two-under after birdies at 6 and 8, but dropped one back with a bogey at the 11th. His day quickly got back on track after an eagle at the 15 – a hole where he’d made three pars to that point. A birdie on 18 helped him finish on -13 to share third.

Wattel landed his first European Tour title after a dramatic finish at the KLM Open in Spijk.

The Frenchman, who had recorded 25 top-ten finishes in his previous 186 events without tasting victory, was in control for much of the final round, but survived a late scare when he missed the green with his approach to the last.

He successfully got up and down for par and a closing 69, which gave him a 15-under total.

That was one ahead of fast-finishing Canadian Austin Connelly, with Kiradech Aphibarnrat – Wattel’s main challenger for much of the day – finding water with his second to the 18th and dropping to 12-under with the subsequent double bogey.

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images