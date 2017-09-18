Coetzee: I was upset by Celtic setback

Newly-signed Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rivaldo Coetzee admits that he was quite disappointed after his proposed move to Glasgow Celtic fell through.

The Bafana Bafana defender was unveiled by the defending Caf Champions League winners last week, and the Kakamas-born man revealed his surprise at the underlying problem in his foot, which jeopardised his move abroad.

‘As far as I can tell, they said it’s a broken bone. I don’t know exactly what bone. I was [surprised],’ he told reporters at his unveiling.

‘I have twisted my ankle a couple of times, so I have had problems with it. I have been strapping it, but I did not know that it was this serious.

‘I was upset when they told me what happened. To think I have been playing with it for quite a while, only to find out at the last minute that there is something wrong. But I just have to keep my head up. Hopefully the opportunity [to go overseas] will come again,’ he added.

Coetzee revealed his delight at his last-minute move to Sundowns, saying it’s the only club in the PSL he envisioned himself playing for.

‘Something good came of it. This [Sundowns] is a club I have always wanted to join. It’s the only club that I would play for in the PSL. Sundowns were always there throughout the window.

‘But Celtic came, which is what I have always wanted. As far as I can tell, Sundowns respected that. When things did not work out [with Celtic], Sundowns came.

‘I was quite nervous on deadline day because we were pushing to get the deal done and at some point it seemed like it was not going to go through. Now I am delighted to join this big club,’ he concluded.