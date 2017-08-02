Coetzee returns to training with Ajax

Ajax Cape Town coach Stanley Menzo has confirmed that defender Rivaldo Coetzee has returned to training with the first team.



The 20-year-old returned to the club last week after the defender went AWOL for two weeks, with reports suggesting he was trying to force a move away from the Urban Warriors.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been linked with the young defender. However, reports revealed that the Cape Town-based outfit is holding out for offers from abroad.

‘I can confirm that Rivaldo is back, training with the [team] again,’ Menzo told KickOff.com.

‘He’s one of the compact players in my squad. With regards to his future, I don’t know. You’ll have to speak to the chairman regarding this issue.’

Over the course of his career, Coetzee has managed to feature 90 times in all competitions for the Urban Warriors since making his debut in 2014.

At the age of 17, he made his debut for the South African national team under the guidance of Shakes Mashaba in 2014. Coetzee has since gone on to make 19 appearances in all national competitions.