Coetzee not heading to the Stormers

Sports agent James Adams has refuted a report suggesting that Ulster flanker Marcell Coetzee was set to join the Stormers and Western Province next year.

In an interview with Die Son, former Springbok prop Toks van der Linde appeared to reveal that Coetzee was in line to make a move to the Cape.

Marcell is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury, but also remains unavailable to the Boks as he is still two Tests short of reaching the 30-cap eligibility ruling for overseas-based players.

However, Adams – who represents In Touch Sports – confirmed on Twitter that there was no truth to the report, and that Coetzee remained contracted to Ulster until 2019.