Coetzee: Lambie wanted a different challenge

Bok coach Allister Coetzee says Pat Lambie made the decision to join Racing 92 because he needed a different challenge in his career.

SA Rugby confirmed on Tuesday that Lambie had been granted an early release from his dual national and provincial contract, freeing the utility back up to join French giants Racing 92, based in Paris.

In wishing the 26-year-old well for his new adventure, Coetzee lauded Lambie’s loyalty and dedication to the Boks’ cause in recent years while also confirming the player will still be eligible for Test selection.

‘Patrick felt that he wanted a different challenge in his career. He has been loyal to the Springboks and has done very well for his country,’ he said.

‘It is a big loss for us but we want to wish him well with the next chapter of his career. However, having played 56 Tests for the Springboks already, he is still eligible for future selection.’

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images