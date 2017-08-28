Coetzee full of praise for his team

Coach Allister Coetzee has commended the Springboks’ planning and conditioning after their 41-23 bonus-point victory against Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

Playing in the unpopular once-off red jersey, South Africa scored five tries – two from Siya Kolisi, a penalty try and one each by Elton Jantjies and Jean-Luc du Preez – to register their fifth consecutive win of the season and a first away victory since the start of Coetzee’s tenure as coach.

Coetzee lauded his team’s effort in Salta, the venue where they slumped to a shock defeat last year.

‘We changed our travel plan to Salta this year, preparing for two days in South Africa before flying to Argentina on the Wednesday, which is also our off day,’ said Coetzee.

‘Then I must add that the players looked after themselves in terms of their conditioning and recovery, and here our medical and conditioning staff deserve a good mention. We want to play with a high intensity and our players have a very high work rate.’

The coach also singled captain Eben Etzebeth and the senior leadership group for their impact.

‘I think the key to winning today was leadership, the way our players showed calmness and character under pressure. There is a strong leadership group around our captain Eben Etzebeth.’

The result signalled only the second time in history that the Boks had won five successive Tests by 15 or more points, and the second time ever that they had scored four or more tries and 35 or more points in consecutive games.

Photo: @Springboks/Twitter