Coetzee: Combrinck must keep performing

Allister Coetzee says the omission of Ruan Combrinck from the Rugby Championship squad is due to the fact he hasn’t played enough to prove his fitness and form in 2017, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Bloemfontein.

There was a widespread outcry in South African rugby circles last week when the Boks again opted against calling up Combrinck, who is currently plying his trade in Japan at a time when many believe the explosive winger should rather be adding value to the national cause.

Combrinck took to Test rugby like a duck to water last year when he produced a Man of the Match cameo off the bench against Ireland in June, while he was then quickly installed as the Boks’ first-choice right wing.

The 27-year-old has battled with a couple of injury setbacks since then, but considering that Combrinck is an explosive ball-runner, strong defender and can kick off both his left and right foot, his continued omission has been particularly perplexing.

However, when Coetzee fronted up to a small media gathering at the Boks’ team hotel in Bloemfontein ahead of Saturday’s Test against the Wallabies, he suggested Combrinck’s limited game time had been the major contributing factor to his omission.

‘What I’ve looked at from the start of the year is players showing good form, which was a big part of the selection criteria. At this point in time after Super Rugby, Ruan hasn’t played a lot of rugby for the Lions and he hasn’t started much. It makes it difficult, and I burned my fingers last year when we had players coming in from France, and we spoke a lot about their conditioning and fitness levels [not being up to standard].

‘If someone hasn’t played a lot, how can we expect them to come in and perform? I’ve coached in Japan, and with due respect, to go from that level to Test rugby is a massive step up. It’s one thing to know how a player performed a year ago, or six months ago or three months ago, but the condition they are in at present is what’s most important.’

The question was then put to Coetzee how Combrinck’s scenario differed to that of Handré Pollard, who has been involved with the Boks despite limited game time due to injury.

‘The difference is that I’ve had Handré here with the coaches, training with us and putting in the extra sessions,’ he answered. ‘He’s up to speed with our game plan and where we want to go as a team. This is really the first time we have this group together for an extended period of time, and continuity is important.’

Nevertheless, Coetzee said Combrinck could work his way back into contention if he continued to perform consistently.

‘Ruan could possibly be part of the plans [going forward] if he performs and plays well, and I’ve got feedback of that rather than having to use guess work … But yes, he is still part of the plans going forward.’

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix