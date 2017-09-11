Coetzee: All Blacks are ‘vulnerable’

Allister Coetzee says the Springboks’ execution will need to be at its best if they are to exploit the ‘vulnerable’ All Blacks in Saturday’s Test in Albany.

The All Blacks trailed 22-15 early in the second half against Argentina this past Saturday, and while they battled back to clinch a bonus-point win, Coetzee has suggested that the Pumas showed the benefits of accurately applying pressure in certain areas of the game.

New Zealand also displayed some vulnerabilities in their first two Rugby Championship Tests against Australia, which has given rise to some hope that the Boks could have a fighting chance this Saturday.

‘These are two teams that know each other very well,’ Coetzee said. ‘The big thing about this Test coming up, is that you’ve got to make sure you can execute on the day.

‘They [the All Blacks] have obviously stepped up when they needed to. It doesn’t matter how difficult it has been for 30 minutes, you’ve got make sure you know something is coming.

‘Ten minutes after the start of the second half, the All Blacks will step it up and you can’t afford to lose concentration and focus. You always know that in the last 20 minutes they can easily score 20-plus points. So you’ve got to play and be at your best for the full 80 minutes.’

The Boks last beat the All Blacks back in 2014, while they haven’t won in New Zealand since 2009.

Coetzee said the Boks knew that they’d need to produce a near-faultless performance if they hoped to expose the All Blacks on Saturday.

‘I don’t see any weaknesses in the All Blacks side. I think they are vulnerable, but you still have to be at your best to exploit that.’

Photo: @Springboks/Twitter