Coenie Oosthuizen out of Springbok tour

Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen will return home from Dublin after he suffered a knee injury against Ireland on Saturday.

The 28-year-old left the field in the first minute of the Boks’ record 39-3 loss and was replaced by Wilco Louw.

Oosthuizen will first undergo a scan in Dublin before flying home to Durban.

A decision on a replacement will be made shortly.

Loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit sustained concussion in the closing minutes of the match and he will be managed accordingly in the coming week.

Photo: Paul Faith/AFP Photo