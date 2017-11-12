Coenie Oosthuizen out of Springbok tour

Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen will return home from Dublin after he suffered a knee injury against Ireland on Saturday.
The 28-year-old left the field in the first minute of the Boks’ record 39-3 loss and was replaced by Wilco Louw.
Oosthuizen will first undergo a scan in Dublin before flying home to Durban.
A decision on a replacement will be made shortly.
Loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit sustained concussion in the closing minutes of the match and he will be managed accordingly in the coming week.
ALSO READ: Ireland too smart for Boks
Photo: Paul Faith/AFP Photo