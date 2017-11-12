 Coenie Oosthuizen out of Springbok tour
    Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen will return home from Dublin after he suffered a knee injury against Ireland on Saturday.

    The 28-year-old left the field in the first minute of the Boks’ record 39-3 loss and was replaced by Wilco Louw.

    Oosthuizen will first undergo a scan in Dublin before flying home to Durban.

    A decision on a replacement will be made shortly.

    Loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit sustained concussion in the closing minutes of the match and he will be managed accordingly in the coming week.

    Photo: Paul Faith/AFP Photo

