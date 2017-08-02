Claasen happy to have joined Wits

New Bidvest Wits signing Daylon Claasen says he is looking forward to plying his trade for the Clever Boys during the 2017-18 season.



The Clever Boys recently launched their new home and away kit for the upcoming 2017-18 season as they prepare to defend their Absa Premiership and MTN8 titles.

The 27-year-old spent three seasons at German outfit 1860 Munich, where he made a total of 55 appearances in all competitions, while netting twice and assisting a further five goals in the process.

‘I spent three seasons with 1860 Munich. My first two seasons were better than my last one with the club,’ Claasen said at the kit launch.

Claasen says he gained valuable experience with the German side, despite not featuring for the club on a regular basis.

‘It was an experience that I enjoyed very much, although I did not play that much, but I learnt a lot from the other players,’ he added.

‘They have a totally different culture compared to ours here in South Africa.

‘So, I gained a lot of experience on and off the pitch. I suffered from injuries. I had an achilles heel injury towards the end of the season.

‘I am now happy to be back in South Africa. I am also happy to have joined a team of Wits’ calibre.’

The Citizens have already captured the services of Teko Modise, Ayanda Patosi, Jeitoso, Lyle Lakay, Taariq Fielies and Craig Martin.

Bidvest Wits will start their 2017-18 campaign when they defend their MTN8 title against Golden Arrows at the Bidvest Stadium on 11 August

Kick-off has been scheduled for 20:00.