Chippa held to goalless draw by Platinum Stars

Platinum Stars continue to search for their first win in the Absa Premiership after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Chippa United on Saturday, writes Dylan Appolis.

Roger De Sa’s side came into the encounter off the back of a 2-0 defeat against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys suffered a 3-1 defeat in their previous match against Baroka at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium during midweek action of the PSL.

Dikwena got off to a good start and had the first opportunity in the 13th minute when Enocent Mkhabela produced a headed effort at goal, but the midfielder’s effort flew over the target.

The Chilli Boys had a chance of their own to break the deadlock in the 38th minute after Abia Nale was left free to unleash a strike from outside the area, but he could only guide his effort over the bar.

Neither side could find the opening goal as the match went into the half-time interval locked at 0-0.

Chippa shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi came to his side’s rescue in the 55th minute when he was on hand to deny Robert Ng’ambi’s goal-scoring opportunity.

Chippa had an opportunity to take the lead in the 76th minute, but Moeketsi Sekola could not capitalise on his chance.

Both sides pressed forward in the closing stages of the match, but neither side could find the winning goal as they share the spoils at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

