Chippa coach delighted with Chiefs win

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela says he was pleased with his side’s 1-0 win against Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier’s cup, but insists that his team are far from being ready for the 2017-18 campaign.

A late lone strike by veteran forward Katlego Mashego secured victory for the Chilli Boys against Steve Komphela’s side at the Sisa Dukashe stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Malesela said he was pleased with the win, but admits that his side isn’t quite ready for the new PSL season.

‘These are the games that make us aware where we need to fix and where we are a bit satisfied,’ he said in post-match comments.

‘There were quite a number of good things that have happened here [in the game] that I’m happy with, and also a few that I’m not happy with.

‘It’s too early to say [if we are ready]. We need matches behind ourselves, and as soon as you start playing matches you’ll fully understand what’s happening,’ he concluded.

The Port Elizabeth-based outfit open up their league campaign with an encounter against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on August 19, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00.

Photo: Luigi Bennet/Backpagepix