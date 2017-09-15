Chippa appoint Moloi as caretaker coach

Chippa United have announced former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Teboho Moloi as the club’s new caretaker coach after parting ways with Dan Malesela.

Moloi will take over the helm with immediate effect, ahead of their Absa Premiership encounter against Platinum Stars at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa United have become the second team in the Absa Premiership to part ways with their coach, after Malasela was relieved of his duties following a poor start to the season.

Malesela confirmed his sacking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

‘Yes, I have been released. It did not come as a shock to me, as I was expecting it,’ Malesela said.

‘When you work here at this club you expect anything. I don’t think I’ll be back in PE again ever again, I don’t think I’ll do that.’

Chippa’s chairman Siviwe Mpengesi welcomed the former Orlando Pirates midfielder back to the club and insisted that he fully deserved to take over the managerial role at the club.

‘We are delighted to welcome Teboho Moloi back to the football club, now as caretaker coach,’ Mpengesi confirmed.

‘Moloi comes from a football family and football runs in his DNA, he is a servant of the game and fully deserves this opportunity.’

Mpengesi believes that Moloi is a passionate coach with innovative professionalism, as he brings with him a wealth of experiences to help him succeed at the Chilli Boys.

‘When I bring someone to the club I do not look at them as an employee, but as a member of the family. I welcome Moloi to the Chippa United family, and we have no doubt that he can work with us to take this football club to greater heights,’ he added.

‘He will be fully supported by the management and everyone at the club to ensure that we create the best possible environment for him to thrive in this job and help us take the vision of the club forward. He is passionate about the Chippa United brand and has embraced our vision and of course our theme for the season, #SeasonOfVictory.

‘As the only Eastern Cape club in the Premier Soccer League, Chippa United remains the hope and pride of this province, and I am delighted that the coach also understands that there is more we can do to develop local talent. We must give back to the people of this province for the support they have given us.’

Photo: Chippa’s twitter feed