Chiefs: Sundowns in talks with Lebese

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they are in negotiation with Mamelodi Sundowns regarding the services of winger George Lebese.

The reigning Caf Champions League winners are gearing up for the 2017-18 season, and have already bolstered their squad with the acquisitions of goalkeeper Brimah Razak and midfielder Oupa Manyisa.

Masandawana have struggled to find a replacement for former winger Keagan Dolly, and after reportedly failing in their bid to pursue Cape Town City winger Aubrey Ngoma, the Chloorkop-based outfit have now turned their attention to Lebese.

Chiefs’ football manager, Bobby Motaung, confirmed the approach by Sundowns, but suggested that proceedings will be concluded at a later stage.

‘We have received an offer from Sundowns. However, at this stage of proceedings an agreement regarding a transfer fee has not been reached,’ Motaung said on the club’s website.

Photo: Aubrey Kgatsi/Backpagepix

– This story originally appeared on SportsClub.co.za