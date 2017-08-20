Chiefs stall in PSL opener

Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic were forced to share the spoils after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Free State Stadium in their Absa Premiership opener on Sunday, writes Dylan Appolis.

Steve Komphela’s side were hoping to bounce back after coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat against SuperSport United in their MTN8 quarter-final clash last week.

Serbian coach Veselin Jelusic was in charge of his first Absa Premiership encounter as the new head coach of Celtic.

The home side got off to a good start and had the first opportunity of the match when Alfred Ndengane unleashed a strike at goal, but the defender blazed his effort over the target.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi were struggling to keep possession of the ball in the middle of the park as they failed to threaten the Celtic goal.

However, Chiefs eventually broke the deadlock in the 36th minute after Eric Mathoho latched on to a corner from Keagan Buchanan, before the defender headed the ball home to make it 1-0.

Amakhosi took a one-goal lead over Celtic as the match went into the half-time interval.

Celtic came close to levelling matters early in the second half when Roggert Nyundu fired a long-range effort at goal, but the striker effort was ultimately denied by Chiefs’ shot-stopper Brilliant Khuzwayo.

Ndumiso Mabena had a chance to equalise from a free kick, but the striker blazed his effort wide of the target as the score remained 1-0 in favour of Chiefs.

Celtic eventually levelled matters in the 75th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Lorenzo Gordinho handled the ball in the area. Nyondo stepped up and made no mistake from the spot kick.

Siphiwe Tshabalala nearly gave his side the lead with his free kick from 12-yards out, but the veteran midfielder was unable to find the back of the net.

Neither side were able to find the winning goal in the closing minutes of the clash as they were forced to share the spoils at the Free State Stadium.

In other PSL matches:

Maritzburg United sealed a 2-0 victory over Platinum Stars at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium through two second=half goals from Deolin Mekoa and Lebohang Maboe.

Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix