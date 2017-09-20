Chiefs promote Yusuf Bunting

Kaizer Chiefs have handed development product, Yusuf Bunting a four-year deal after the striker’s impressive performances in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.

The 21-year-old forward was recently crowned as the Best Player and Top Goalscorer at the SAB Under-21 National Championship, where he helped his side clinch the trophy.

The striker who netted 12 goals in five games, including two hat-tricks is expected to compete with the likes of Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez for a place in Steve Komphela’s team.

Player Updates: Yusuf Bunting has been promoted to Kaizer Chiefs’ 1st team on a four year deal, having signed a contract until 30 June 2021 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 20, 2017

Chiefs football manager, Bobby Motaung confirmed that they have two Cameroonian forwards on trial.

‘We continue to assess strikers. We won’t just sign anybody,’ Motaung said in a statement released by Chiefs.

‘We need to be satisfied that we have found the right one,’ he added.

‘The two are Christ Mbondi and Julien Jérôme Ebah Tobie,’ the statement read.

‘The first is 25-years-old and played in Europe for Sion in Switzerland. He most recently played for premier division side, Deportivo Capiatá in Paraguay.

‘Tobie, meanwhile, is 26-years-old has gained a few caps for the Cameroonian national team, scoring once. He last played for Kapaz, a club in the Azerbaijan premier league,’ the statement said.

Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/Backpagepix