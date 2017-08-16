Kaizer Chiefs promote four youngsters

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Bruce Bvuma, Khotso Malope, Wiseman Meyiwa and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo have all been promoted to the first team ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Komphela previously spoke of the need to inject more players from the Chiefs’ development ranks in the first team, and the former Maritzburg United mentor’s wish has been granted with the arrival of four familiar faces in the squad.

Prior to being promoted, the players were seen training with Komphela’s side at Naturena.

Goalkeeper Bvuma is no stranger to the Amakhosi set-up, having first made his debut in the 3-2 loss against Cape Town City in an Absa Premiership encounter last season.

Meyiwa formed part of the Amajita squad that did duty in the Fifa U20 World Cup, with the midfielder receiving praise from the Italy coach , saying that the 17-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

Malope spent a season out on loan at National First Division outfit Thanda Royal Zulu last season, and after gaining some valuable experience the 23-year-old will form part of the Soweto giant’s squad for the new season, along with forward Ngcobo.

Bobby Motaung confirmed that the players are ready to make the step up and is confident that they will further bolster the current Chiefs’ side.

‘We have been assessing the players and they have been training with the senior team for a while, because we wanted to test their mettle and see if they were ready for the big time,’ he said on the club’s website.

‘The young men will add youthful vitality and inject new energy and quality to the wealth of talent already in the squad, because we need ensure that the team is strong enough to challenge for the league title, as well as the three trophies on offer in the domestic league,’ he said.

In a bid to avoid the disappointment of another season without silverware, Chiefs acquired Bhongolwethu Jayiya, Teenage Hadebe, Philani Zulu and Dumisani Zuma from Cape Town City, Chicken Inn, Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix