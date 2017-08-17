Chiefs legend joins Baroka

Baroka have bolstered their ranks ahead of the 2017-18 season with the acquisition of former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Doctor Khumalo as the technical director.

The 50-year-old parted ways with the Amakhosi after being viewed as surplus to requirements by the club. Chiefs subsequently replaced Khumalo with another former legend, Patrick Mabedi, who serves as second in command to Steve Komphela.

Bakgaga paraded the arrival of ’16V’ at a press conference, while Khumalo revealed that Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung had suggested that it was time for him to leave the club.

‘It’s time for you to grow, but remember you will be representing me,’ Khumalo told reporters what Motaung had said to him.

Baroka open their Absa Premiership campaign with an away encounter against rivals Polokwane City on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, with kick-off set for 15:00.

Khumalo becomes the second man from Chiefs to join Baroka during the transfer window, after the club signed forward Lewis Macha.