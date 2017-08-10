Chiefs’ Katsvairo joins Singida on loan

Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo has joined Tanzanian outfit Singida United on loan for the 2017-18 season.

The 27-year-old striker was previously linked with a move to Botswana outfit Township Rollers, however, Katsvairo opted against joining the Blues.

Katsvairo’s agent, Michael Ngobeni of M-Sport-Management, confirmed that the Zimbabwean has joined the Tanzanian side on a season-long loan.

‘Michelle is going on a season-long loan to Tanzania. He will be playing for Singida FC [who campaign in the top flight in the country]. The two clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Singida, have agreed on the deal. The player is also happy,’ Ngobeni told IOL.

‘Michelle had an offer from Township Rollers in Botswana, but he declined it because he was not happy with it, so that’s why he opted for Singida.

‘In any case, the Tanzanian League is much better than Botswana’s League. So he has a chance to revive his career there and come back and prove himself at Chiefs. It is important for him to get game time. He is a national team player, and if he is not playing, he won’t get called up.’

Katsvairo has managed to scored two goals from 14 appearances in all competitions since joining the club in June last year.

Kaizer Chiefs will now welcome SuperSport United to the Moses Mabhida Stadium when the two sides meet in the MTN8 quarter-final on Saturday.

Kick-off has been set for 20:15.

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix