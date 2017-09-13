Chiefs end CT City’s winning streak

Kaizer Chiefs put an end to Cape Town City’s perfect start to the Absa Premiership after defeating them 2-0 at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday, writes Dylan Appolis.

Benni McCarthy’s side began their Absa Premiership campaign with two victories in their first two matches, while Steve Komphela’s men were yet to register their first win in the league.

The match got off to a fairly good start with both sides trying to find their rhythm in the opening exchanges of the encounter.

The Citizens were dealt a blow in the 17th minute when Teko Modise was forced off the field through injury and had to be replaced by Sibusiso Masina.

Amakhosi came close to opening the scoring in the 34th minute when Bongelethu Jayiya struck the woodwork with his effort from close range.

The home side started showing seeing more possession of the ball as the match went on, but struggled to break down the Chiefs defence.

The match went into the half time interval with the scoreline remaining goalless.

Amakhosi came out guns blazing in the second stanza and opened in the 47th minute after Siphiwe Tshabalala’s strike found the back of the net to make it 1-0.

On his return, Itumeleng Khune came to his sides rescue in the 57th minute when he denied Masina’s goalscoring opportunity.

Khune then kept his sides lead intact when he made a double save to keep out Lehlohonolo Majoro’s efforts 10 minutes later.

However, Chiefs all but sealed the victory nine minutes from time after Wiseman Meyiwa slotted the ball into the net to hand his side all three points and end Cape Town City’s unbeaten run in the Absa Premiership.

In other Absa Premiership matches:

Bidvest Wits fell to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Golden Arrows at the Bidvest Stadium after Amr Gamal’s 38th minute strike was cancelled out by goals from Lerato Lamola, Zolani Nkomphelo and Nduduzo Sibiya.

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix