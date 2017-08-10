Chiefs confirm Sundowns’ interest in Lebese

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns have approached the club for the services of winger George Lebese.

The news comes after Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela insisted that he was confident that his player would stay on at the club and fight for his place in the team.

The 28-year-old managed to score four goals and assisted a further two from 25 appearances in all competitions last season.

The club’s football manager, Bobby Motaung, who has been in talks with Sundowns over the possibility of a transfer, revealed that the parties have not yet reached an agreement over the transfer fee.

‘We have received an offer from Sundowns. However, at this stage of proceedings an agreement regarding a transfer fee has not been reached,’ Motaung told his clubs official website.

The club will give an update in due course on the matter.

Kaizer Chiefs will now focus on their MTN8 quarter-final clash against SuperSport United on Saturday.

The match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium kicks off at 20:15.