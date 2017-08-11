Chiefs confirm Lebese’s departure

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the sale of winger George Lebese to Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee after being released from his contract.

On Thursday, the club confirmed that both Chiefs and Sundowns were in talks to reach an agreement over the sale of the winger.

Amakhosi’s football manager, Bobby Motaung, has now confirmed the 28-year-old’s departure and wished him well on his venture at a new club.

‘The deal was concluded this afternoon,’ Motaung told the club’s official website.

‘We’ve seen Lebese grow with us and we released him at his request. We are happy that the negotiations went well and an agreement has been reached with Sundowns.

‘Kaizer Chiefs do not stand in the way when the players express their desire to leave.

‘It’s our policy. We thank Lebese for his contribution to the success of the team and wish him all of the best in his future endeavours.

Kaizer Chiefs are now set to take on SuperSport United in their MTN8 quarter-final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.’

Kick-off has been set for 20:15.